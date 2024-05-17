Obits
William R. “Bill” Jensvold
Buffalo Center
William R. ” Bill” Jensvold, of Buffalo Center, died Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Hancock County Health System in Britt. He was 83.
A funeral service for Bill will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Buffalo Center.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center.
A private family burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery.
