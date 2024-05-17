Area golfers qualify for the State Tournament

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls golf team qualified for the state tournament Wednesday as they finished 2nd at the Five Island Golf Course in Emmetsburg. The Cardinals finished with 366 strokes, behind New Hampton’s 349. Audrey Overgaard led the way with a runner-up medalist round of 82. Sydney Helgeson also qualified as an individual with an 87. In Class 3A, the Clear Lake girls qualified for state shooting a 366, just behind Waverly-Shell Rock’s 362. Meghan DeLong also qualified individually with a 77. Area individual state qualifiers include Reagne Mulder and Ella Lindell of North Butler, and Avery Lichter of Bishop Garrigan in Class 1A, and Algona’s Abby Brooks in 3A.

The Lake Mills boys golf team qualified for the 1A state tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Ames Golf and Country Club. Area individual qualifiers include Gavin Roske of Clear Lake in 3A, Ethan Kuper of Bishop Garrigan and Noland Reser of North Butler in 1A.