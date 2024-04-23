Gladys Veridean Wolters, 102, of Belmond, IA, most recently residing at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, died, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond surrounded by family.

Services will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the First Reformed Church, Meservey, IA. Following the services there will be a burial in the Meservey Cemetery and a time of food and fellowship will follow that in the church basement.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.