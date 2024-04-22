Freeze Warning FREEZE WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Netha (Kitts) Pool

Eagle Grove

Netha (Kitts) Pool, 88, of Eagle Grove, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion, Iowa.

Funeral Services for Netha (Kitts) Pool will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the Nazarene Church, 1010 2 nd Street South West in Clarion with Pastor Dana Wendell officiating. Burial will take at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue in Clarion. The visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233

