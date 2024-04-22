Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/22/24 (LIVE)
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this highlighted link:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
d. Discussion/Possible Action – Iowa Department of Transportation Federal Aid Agreement for a County
Highway Bridge Program Project – BROS-CO98(85)—5F-98
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD 18/DD 3
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor/Cigarette License
11. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Worth County Budget – 9:00 A.M.
12. Resolution #2024-20 – FY25 Elected Officials Salaries
13. Resolution #2024-19 – Proposed Budget FY25
14. Review amendments for FY24 budget/set public hearing date and time
15. Peter Hill – Proposal for County Employee Retirement Account Management – 9:15 A.M.
16. Building/Grounds
a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote
b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning
c.Water issues at Courthouse
17. Water System Improvement Project
18. WINN-WORTH BETCO
19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
20. Department Head Discussion
21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.
b. Joint DD #2-3 – Accept Engineer’s Report – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – April
23 – 9:45 A.M.
c. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Bid Letting – April 25 – 11:00 A.M.
d. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Public Hearing/Approval of Plans and Specifications –
April 29
e. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Contract Award – April 29
f. Elizabeth Thyer, Gardiner + Co. – FY23 Audit Review – April 29 – 9:00 A.M.
g. Public Hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement and to
borrow money thereunder – May 6 – 9:00 A.M.
h. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 13
i. Public Hearing – Sell County Property – May 13 – 9:00 A.M.
j. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’
Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.
Adjourn