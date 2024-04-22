Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/22/24 (LIVE)

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this highlighted link:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

d. Discussion/Possible Action – Iowa Department of Transportation Federal Aid Agreement for a County

Highway Bridge Program Project – BROS-CO98(85)—5F-98

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. DD 18/DD 3

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor/Cigarette License

11. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Worth County Budget – 9:00 A.M.

12. Resolution #2024-20 – FY25 Elected Officials Salaries

13. Resolution #2024-19 – Proposed Budget FY25

14. Review amendments for FY24 budget/set public hearing date and time

15. Peter Hill – Proposal for County Employee Retirement Account Management – 9:15 A.M.

16. Building/Grounds

a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote

b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning

c.Water issues at Courthouse

17. Water System Improvement Project

18. WINN-WORTH BETCO

19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

20. Department Head Discussion

21. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – 203 A North 1st Ave West, Lake Mills – July 15 – 11:30 A.M.

b. Joint DD #2-3 – Accept Engineer’s Report – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – April

23 – 9:45 A.M.

c. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Bid Letting – April 25 – 11:00 A.M.

d. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Public Hearing/Approval of Plans and Specifications –

April 29

e. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Contract Award – April 29

f. Elizabeth Thyer, Gardiner + Co. – FY23 Audit Review – April 29 – 9:00 A.M.

g. Public Hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement and to

borrow money thereunder – May 6 – 9:00 A.M.

h. Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Contract & Bond – May 13

i. Public Hearing – Sell County Property – May 13 – 9:00 A.M.

j. Joint DD #2-3 – Public Hearing – Repair/Improvements – Winnebago County Board of Supervisors’

Meeting – May 28 – 10 A.M.

Adjourn