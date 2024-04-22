Susan A. Hrubes, 72, of La Porte City, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

A memorial mass will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2024, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service at the church with burial to follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

To view the livestream of her service please click the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/4246836

Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City and will resume one hour prior to services at the church in Britt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Britt.

Cataldo Funeral Home

760 Center Avenue

Garner, IA 50438

PH: 641-923-2841

[email protected]