Jeffrey Scott Oulman, 59 of Forest City died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Celebration of Life Services will be held Friday, April 19th, 2024 from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.