Planter University Readied Farmers for Spring

The USDA crop report shows four percent of corn was planted last week as farmers slowly got into the fields. Some farmers attended ISU Extension’s “Planter University” earlier this year where field agronomist Meaghan Anderson says they learned how to best use their equipment.

She says planter technology has advanced along with tractors through the years — leading to changes in things like speed across a field.

Anderson says issues with the planter can cost farmers money when it comes to harvest time.

She says having the planter ready to go at the start is only part of planting success.

The Planter University team moves across the state in February so they can offer hand’s-on training in preparation for planting. This is the third year for the program.