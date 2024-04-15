Forest City Council Meeting 4/15/24 (LIVE)

The Forest City Council will hold their meeting at the EMS (Fire Department) 107 US-69 South, Forest City Ia. 50436. The meeting is open to the public and will take place at 5pm. The site was selected to accommodate residents for the public hearing on the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project.

To access the meeting live, go to https://meet.goto.com/633549589

You can also comment by calling (571) 317-3122 and use the access code 633-549-589

The proposed agenda is as follows: