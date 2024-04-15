Forest City Council Meeting 4/15/24 (LIVE)
Meeting to be Held at the Forest City Fire Department (EMS)
The Forest City Council will hold their meeting at the EMS (Fire Department) 107 US-69 South, Forest City Ia. 50436. The meeting is open to the public and will take place at 5pm. The site was selected to accommodate residents for the public hearing on the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project.
To access the meeting live, go to https://meet.goto.com/633549589
You can also comment by calling (571) 317-3122 and use the access code 633-549-589
The proposed agenda is as follows:
CALL TO ORDER
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
ROLL CALL
PUBLIC HEARING (5:00pm) and Action Items on the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project
Public hearing on Proposed Resolution of Necessity for the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project
Resolution Amending Proposed Resolution of Necessity for the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project*This resolution will only be adopted if there are changes to the assessment documents
Resolution of Necessity
Resolution Ratifying the Preparation of Detailed Plans, Specifications, Notice of Hearing, Notice to Bidders and Form of Contract
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
Agenda 4/15/24 Council Meeting
Approve 4/1/204 Special and Regular Council Minutes
Accept Board & Committee Minutes , 04-09-2024 Airport Minutes, 04-08-2024 Park Board Minutes
Approve Invoices
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Public hearing (5:00pm) on the FY 2025 Budget
Public Hearing (7:00pm) approving plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the Forest City Municipal Airport – Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 project
BUSINESS
Approve Recommendation of Award of Contract for the Forest City Municipal Airport – Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 project to Heartland Asphalt from Mason City, Iowa
Approve Task Order No. 4 to McClure for Construction Management, Administration and Observation Services for the Forest City Municipal Airport – Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 project
Approve Quality Assurance Material Testing Agreement with Chosen Valley for the Forest City Municipal Airport – Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 project
Approve submittal of a Grant Application to the FAA (90% FAA funding, 10% local match funding) for the Forest City Municipal Airport – Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 project
Resolution to approve the FY 2025 Budget
Police Car Quotes
Resolution to approve a Contract for Curbside Recycling with Midwest Waste, LLC from Lakota, Iowa
Request to return Library Donation from Marjorie VerHoef
STAFF REPORTS
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
ADJOURNMENT