Hancock County Board Deals with Painting Delay

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors were dealt a bit of a setback when it comes to the lighting at the courthouse. Jake Schreur, Head of Courthouse Maintenance discussed the quote for painting in the Courthouse along with project completion timing.

Schreur understood the situation and also how it applied to the improvement projects at the courthouse.

Supervisor Jerry Tlach was not happy about the delay but also understood that there were few options in trying to get around it.

Tlachs’ move of acceptance was met with a unanimous vote to approve the quote. The rest of the board agreed that there were no other acceptable options in getting the project completed.