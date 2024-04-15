Garner Street Project Finds a Contractor

The Garner City Council is moving forward with the repaving of Lyon Street near the Garner Hayfield Ventura High School. The project is part of the 2024 Street Resurfacing Project. According to Mayor Tim Schmidt, the contractor has been named for the project.

Schmidt explained that the project will get underway shortly and that detours will be provided to drivers. He was also specific about what section of the road the resurfacing will be done.

The city council voted unanimously to accept the bid for the work.