Kossuth Board Hears About Beaver Bounty Changes

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors were addressed by members of the public on Tuesday regarding the issue of beaver bounties. Gaylen Casey explained to the board what he had heard regarding the bounties.

Casey was concerned because of the work he does to keep drainage systems clear in the county of beaver dams. He does a lot of work for the county in maintaining and clearing of beavers.

Casey stated that the county shouldn’t cut funding where it becomes beneficial to the infrastructure of the county. He countered that the county is not cutting where he thought as a former supervisor for the county, they were needlessly spending.

2nd District Supervisor Jack Plathe explained that the county is still trying to stay on top of the damage done by the beavers and prevent any future issues.