Ernst to Biden’s Bureaucrats: You’re Busted!
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is asking anyone having difficulty getting timely assistance or even a callback from government agencies, including civil servants themselves, to share their stories with her. In a speech on the Senate floor today, she highlighted a number of whistleblower stories exposing how President Biden has turned Washington, D.C. into a ghost town and what she is doing to get bureaucrats back to their old haunts and Washington working again.