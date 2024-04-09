Jeanette M. Neuman, age 84 of Forest City, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Per Jeanette’s wishes, she chose to be cremated and to have no services. Her family and loved ones will celebrate her life this summer at a gathering in Minnesota. Jeanette would have been 85 in July.

Condolences can be sent to her family through Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, IA 50436.

Jeanette Marie was the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Rise) Neuman, born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on July 29, 1939.

She was kind, loving, and sincere by nature. Although Jeanette never had children of her own, she felt blessed to have all of her school bus kids through her many years of driving for Forest City School District.

Remember Jeanette with joy, as that is exactly what she would have wanted.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.