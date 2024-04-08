Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/8/24 (LIVE)

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:25 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider pay estimates nos. 13, 14, and 15 for HVAC System Upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for LED lights in Courthouse

9:35 a.m. Andy Buffington, Communications, re: payroll change

9:40 a.m. Consider quarterly reports of the Hancock County Auditor, Recorder, and Sheriff

9:45 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, discuss and possibly consider Drainage Infrastructure Locate Agreement

10:00 a.m. Consider and sign Wellmark documents: Wellmark rate sheet, Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) addendum

Consider health insurance rates for FY2024-2025, consider employee’s contribution to health

insurance for FY2024-2025

Consider signing termination of contract letter for MetLife dental, consider signing ISAC Group Benefits Program County Plan Selection Confirmation form, consider signing Delta Dental Application form

10:10 a.m. Cale Edwards, Conservation, re: consider payroll changes

10:20 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider creation of IT Director position for Hancock County

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item