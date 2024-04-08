Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/8/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the highlighted llink above.

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Review and take action on JDD 100-2 Pay Estimate #4

7. Receive the monthly Wright County Sheriff’s revenue report.

8. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Recorder

9. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Auditor

10. Peggy Schluttenhofer, Wright County Treasurer

a. Take action to deem property taxes uncollectable

b. Assign a County Held Tax Sale Certificate

11. Amanda Meyer, Finance Manager

a. Present budget amendment documents for FYE 2024

b. Set budget amendment hearing for April 29, 2024.

12. Jeremy Abbas, Planning and Zoning Coordinator

a. Hold third reading of Ordinance #67 an amendment to Ordinance #64 changing a

parcel of land from agriculture to commercial/industrial.

13. 9:30 a.m. Elizabeth Thyer with Gardiner + Company to go over the FYE 2023 Wright County

Audit.

14. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer.

a. Consider FY25 IADOT Secondary Roads Budget

b. Consider FY25 Secondary Roads Five Year Program

c. Secondary Roads Update

15. Old Business.

16. New Business.

17. Update on meetings.