Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors meeting will take place on Monday at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the highlighted link above.

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Final Construction Progress Voucher for project BHOS-SWAP-CO98(83)—FB-98 for project closeout

through the DOT

d. Review and Approve Secondary Roads FY25 DOT Budget and Five-year Construction Program

e. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Cigarette License

12. Manure Management Plan Updates

13. Resolution 2024-13 – Resolution for the Destruction of Noxious Weeds – 2024 Crop Year

14. Resolution 2024-14 – Resolution to Authorize Chairperson to enter Contract – Hay Lease.

15. Resolution 2024-15 to fix a date for public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal

Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder

16. Building/Grounds

a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote

b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning

17. 2024-2027 Agreement between Worth County, Iowa (Sheriff’s Office) and Iowa AFSCME Council 61

18. Water System Improvement Project

19. WINN-WORTH BETCO

20. EMS Continued Discussion

21. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

22. Budget Update/Discussion

23. Department Head Discussion

24. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

25. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

26. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City –

11:30 A.M.

b. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – April 8 – 10:00 A.M.

c. Meeting to Set Public Hearing Date to Adopt FY25 Budget – April 8 – 10:15 A.M.

d. Public Hearing – Establishment of the Southeast Worth County EMS District – April 15 – 9:00 A.M.

e. Public Hearing – Establishment of the West Worth County EMS District – April 15 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn