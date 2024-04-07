Knipper to Make BrickStreet Debut as Emily in Our Town

Mason City Newman’s Annie Knipper will make her BrickStreet Theatre debut as Emily Webb when Our Town opens in Forest City, April 26-28 and May 3-5.

“I’m really excited about this play,” said Knipper, the daughter of Deb and John Knipper of Clear Lake. “I hope I do the character justice, as it’s such an iconic theatrical role.”

Emily Webb is a main character in Our Town, a play called by many literature experts as “the greatest American play.” During the show’s three acts, Emily goes to school, falls in love, marries, has children, and dies. Joy Newcom, the show’s director, said Knipper immediately embodied the role.

“Annie came to auditions so prepared,” said Newcom, “and she brought tears as we watched her perform a pivotal scene in Act 3. I appreciate her sensitivity to the importance of the role and her willingness to take direction.”

Knipper, who works at Cookies, Etc. in Clear Lake, is a senior at Newman Catholic High School. At Newman, she has performed as Peggy in Godspell and Marcy Parks in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Her favorite role to date was Mush in Newsies for PowerHouse Theatre, a Clear Lake theatre group no longer in operation. However, the role of Our Town’s Emily is quickly becoming significant.

“I’ve only done comedic parts before,” said Knipper. “The serious nature of this role has been a good challenge. I love the message of Our Town–how it’s important to appreciate the beauty and simplicity of life as we live it every day.”

Written by Thornton Wilder in 1938, Our Town depicts the ordinary lives of citizens in a small New Hampshire town at the beginning of the 20th Century. Two families–the Gibbs and the Webbs–are followed closely as their children fall in love and marry. The play’s themes of love, family, mortality, and the meaning of life make it timeless. It earned the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1938.

The Our Town performances will be at the 1305 Highway 69 S location in Forest City on April 26-27 and May 3-4 at 7 p.m. The Sunday matinees on April 28 and May 5 start at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.brickstreettheatre.org or by calling 641-585-1800. They may be purchased at the door, if available. Seats are not reserved. Doors open 30 minutes prior.

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for north Iowa and southern Minnesota. Its mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire through quality performances and learning opportunities, thereby enriching the cultural life of surrounding communities.