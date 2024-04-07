Gov. Reynolds Statement on Record E15 Sales in 2023

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement in response to the Iowa Department of Revenue’s Retailers Motor Fuel Gallons Annual Report which showed E15 sales increased 47 percent year-on-year to a record 178 million gallons in 2023:

“Iowans appreciate having cheaper, cleaner burning E15 as an option at the pump, leading to record breaking sales in 2023. Biofuels not only play a huge role in Iowa’s agriculture economy, but provide Iowans with a cheaper alternative to regular fuel. Iowa was the first state in the country to adopt an E15 standard. As the Biden Administration ignores homegrown E15 in favor of oil imported from foreign adversaries, the success of E15 in Iowa should show the Biden Administration just how effective E15 can be for consumers across the country.”