Betty E. Nedved, 90, of Garner, passed away Friday, April 5, 2024, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Britt Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Jon Bliesmer officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 8th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Hancock County Health System Foundation, 532 1st St. NW, Britt, IA 50423.

Betty Elaine Nedved was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend whose legacy of kindness and compassion will forever live on. Betty, the oldest of 7 children, was born December 1, 1933, in Meservey, Iowa, to Bernard and Ida (Koenen) Smit. She attended school in Meservey, graduating from Meservey Consolidated School in 1951. After high school, Betty worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Garner. On December 9, 1953, she married Elmer Nedved at Albert Lea Presbyterian Church. They made their home on the family farm west of Hayfield, where they raised their four children, Arlyn, David, and twins, Jody and Judy. Life on the farm was a challenge, but Betty always handled it with grace and resilience. The year after Elmer’s stroke in 1981, they moved to their home in Hayfield. Betty began working at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt as a cook in the dietary department, a role she cherished for nearly 20 years until her retirement in 1998. Her dedication to her work and the well-being of others was an inspiration to everyone. Throughout her life, Betty’s faith in God was unwavering, as the constant rock for her family, living her life on the principles of love, kindness, hospitality, and generosity. She was a member of Upper Flat Evangelical Free Church north of Britt and enjoyed many social gatherings. She was a pillar of strength and support for her family and friends and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Betty found joy in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was preparing and serving meals for others, tending to her flowers and garden, observing the beauty of nature through bird watching, or spending quality time with her ever-growing family. In November 2019, she moved to Prairie View Apartments in Garner, where she continued to touch the lives of those around her with her warmth and grace. Her love knew no bounds, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Though she may be gone from our sight, she leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and faith that will continue to inspire generations to come. May her soul rest in eternal peace with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her spirit live on as a blessing to all who knew her.

Betty is survived by her four children, Arlyn (Mary) Nedved of Garner, David (Bertie) Nedved of Hayfield, Jody (Alan) Young of Waverly and Judy (Myron) Boekelman of Lakota; 11 grandchildren, Jill (Ross) Graham, Kim (Michael) Meyering, Laura (Josh) DeVries, Nathan (Andrea) Nedved, Aaron (Brea) Nedved, Bradley Nedved, Michelle (Tayler) Wegner, Rachel (Austin) Vrzak, Jordan Boekelman, Kelsey Young and Britney Young; nine great-grandchildren, Kamri and Kensi Graham, Jace and Jensyn Meyering, Sophia DeVries, Ryer, BirinLee, and Ledger Nedved and Oliver Vrzak; siblings, Ione Hayungs, Lois Jenison, Alvin Smit and JoAnn (Mike) Ritter; sisters-in-law, Georgia Smit, Joann Smit, Donna Nedved and Joanne Nedved; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; brothers, Edward and Harlan Smit; brothers-in-law, Merrill Jenison, Ernie Hayungs, Arnold (Leola) Nedved, Donald Nedved, Aldrich Nedved, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Jackie Smit.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME

760 Center Ave.

Garner, IA 50438

(641) 923-2841

Email: [email protected]