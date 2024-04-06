Worth County 4H Workshops and Weigh-ins Scheduled

The Worth County Extension Service will be hosting a 4-H Lamb, Goat and Swine Workshop at the Chad and Jamie Nelson farm seven miles west of Northwood at 877Highway 105 on Saturday April 6th at 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. 4-Hers must attend the full one-and-a-half-hour program to become YQCA certified. All area 4-H and FFA lamb, goat and swine project members and their parents are invited to attend. This workshop will cover information about judging feeding, showing, fitting and grooming and recommendations about how to keep their 4-H sheep, goat and swine projects healthy.

The 2024 Worth County Fair 4-H Sheep Weigh-in will be held on Saturday, April 20th at the Worth County Fairgrounds in Northwood. The Weigh-in will take place from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. All market lambs and breeding ewe lambs that will be exhibited at the Worth County Fair on Sunday, June 23rd must be weighed in. Those wanting further information about the lamb weigh-in are asked to please call Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Dennis Johnson at 641-324-1531 or E-Mail him at djohn@iastate.edu