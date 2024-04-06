Miller Moves from Backstage at North Iowa to BrickStreet’s Mainstage in Our Town

During his time at North Iowa High School, Dan Miller of Buffalo Center enjoyed working backstage. A decade past his high school graduation, however, Miller will make his on-stage debut as Simon Stimson when BrickStreet Theatre opens Our Town in Forest City, April 26-28 and May 3-5.

Miller helped build sets and position them for North Iowa shows produced between 2010 and 2014. He enjoyed serving as crew for Shrek and Footloose, but his all-time favorite was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory because of its fun set pieces. As for joining the cast of Our Town, he said, “It sounded like a unique experience. It’s something I’ve never done before, so I figured: why not?”

He said the director, Joy Newcom of Forest City, is passionate about the play which made it even more appealing.

“When I heard this would be Dan’s first on-stage role, I thought, ‘How perfect,’” said Newcom. “This play is a classic. Every role fills a unique purpose regardless of the number of lines a character speaks.”

Written by Thornton Wilder in 1938, Our Town depicts the ordinary, everyday lives of citizens in a small New Hampshire town at the beginning of the 20th Century. The lives of two families–the Gibbs and the Webbs–are followed closely as their children fall in love and marry. The play’s themes of love, family, mortality, and the meaning of life make it timeless. Many literature experts have called it “the greatest American play.” It earned the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1938.

Newcom said Miller takes direction well, “he’s a natural” and enjoys his willing attitude.

“His role of Simon Stimson is one of my favorites,” she said. “We learn more about Simon from how other characters interact with or talk about him than we do from the lines the character speaks. Dan’s portrayal of him is quite lovely.”

When Miller isn’t at rehearsals, he might be found providing direct care for patients at MercyOne in the Forest Park Clinic in Mason City, ordering and scheduling tests. Making time for rehearsals isn’t always easy, but he says being around the other cast members is fun.

“I’m looking forward to the actual performances,” he said.

The Our Town performances will be at the 1305 Hwy 69 South location in Forest City on April 26-27 and May 3-4 at 7 p.m. The Sunday matinees on April 28 and May 5 start at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.brickstreettheatre.org or by calling 641-585-1800. They may be purchased at the door, if available. Seats are not reserved. Doors open 30 minutes prior.

BrickStreet Theatre is a regional community theatre based in Forest City that provides art and entertainment opportunities for north Iowa and southern Minnesota. Its mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire through quality performances and learning opportunities, thereby enriching the cultural life of surrounding communities.