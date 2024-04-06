Federal Tax Refunds Could be Subject to Scams

Federal tax returns are due in less than two weeks and Iowans are being warned that scammers are stepping up their attempts to trick us. IRS spokesman Christopher Miller says criminals will be trying to send you convincing-looking tax-related messages.

With April 15th looming, Miller says people are anxious about their taxes — or their refunds. *

He says Iowans need to stay on the ball as crooks are working harder to rip you off as tax season comes to a close.

Any questions you have about your return can be answered online at IRS.gov.