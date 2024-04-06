Partial Solar Eclipse Takes Place on Monday Locally

It’s been seven years since a total solar eclipse darkened parts of the Midwest, and although Monday’s event won’t be a total eclipse in Iowa, it will be significant for most of the state. Chemistry and Planetary Sciences Professor Channon Visscher, at Dordt University in Sioux Center, says you will definitely notice something’s happening.

The eclipse will begin about 12:40 p-m, but Visscher says you won’t notice it until about 1 pm. The maximum coverage will occur around 2 pm, and the event will end about 3 pm. If the weather is clear, you will be able to view the partial eclipse, but Visscher says you’ll need eye protection.

The most spectacular part of an eclipse is the diamond ring effect when the moon completely covers the sun and just slightly moves off. Unfortunately, you must be in the area of totality to see that effect and the nearest point is southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. However, Visscher says a partial eclipse has its own unusual things to look for.

Visscher says if you have a chance, get out and see it, as the next total eclipse in the vicinity won’t happen until 2045, and that will cover parts of Kansas and Colorado, not Iowa. If you plan to make the drive to be in the path of totality, Visscher says you want to be in the middle of the swath of totality for the longest view, about a 50- to 100-mile-wide area.

Whether you travel to see the total eclipse, or stay put for the partial, remember to wear your solar eclipse glasses, which you can find at most retail outlets.