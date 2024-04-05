Patricia Carol Dontje

Patricia C. Dontje, 79, of Maquoketa, Iowa and formerly of Buffalo Center, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, Iowa.

Burial will be held at the Graceland Cemetery, Buffalo Center, Iowa on Saturday, April 13th at 10:00am.

Patricia Carol Heitland was born on November 8, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to George “Joe” and Ruth (Fisher) Heitland. She grew up in Buffalo Center, Iowa and was a graduate of Buffalo Center High School and then furthered her education at college. She married Gary A. Dontje on October 31, 1970, in Buffalo Center, Iowa. A son Travis was born to this union.

Patricia always stayed busy and had worked various jobs throughout her life including working for North Central Human Services, Waldorf College, Village Chateau, Casey’s in Garner, Iowa and Delmar, Iowa, and for MJS Cleaning Company.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, was an avid reader, and was an animal lover of both cats and dogs. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends.

Those left to honor her memory include a son, Travis (Emily) Dontje of Maquoketa, IA; 4 grandchildren, Krystin, Gracie, Zachary, and Charisma; siblings, Janell (Ivan) Heidecker of Lacota, IA, Diane (Bill) Mountain of Mankato, MN, and Terry Heitland of FL; brother-in-law, Harlan Meltz of Buffalo Center, IA; sister-in-law, Adelia Heitland of Des Moines, IA; and special friend, Carol Hunt of Maquoketa, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gary on March 4, 2012, sister Connie Meltz, and two brothers, Greg Heitland, and infant Dennis Heitland.

