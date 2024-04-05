Barbara Kay (Stille) Nickson, age 65, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2024 at her home in rural Lake Mills.

A memorial service for Barb will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 15 , 2024 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. in Lake Mills with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating.

Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, April 14 , from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills, and will continue one hour before the service at church on Monday.

Burial of her ashes will take place at a later date.

