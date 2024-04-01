Wright County Board of Supervisors Tax Levy Hearing 4/1/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am for a tax levy public hearing. A second meeting will be held at 9:30am which is the weekly general meeting. That will also be seen live on a later link at 9:24am. You can view the tax levy hearing live by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. 9:00 a.m. Hold hearing on the proposed Wright County Property Tax Levy for the year ending June 30, 2025.

a. Public comments

b. Discussion and comments for the proposed property tax levy by Board of Supervisors

(There will be no action taken by the Board of Supervisors at this hearing)

3. Adjournment