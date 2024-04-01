Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/1/24 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the highlighted link above. the proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. 2024-11 Resolution to Cancel Public Hearing and Auction on April 1, 2024
6. Arlow Rugland – Proposed sale of a portion of the County’s property located in Section 30 Hartland Township,
Worth County, Iowa
7. Discussion/possible action – Hay ground at Water Tower Site
8. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
9. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
d. Nate Reffer, B & W Specialists – 2024 Quote for Spraying
10. Claims
11. Reports
12. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
13. Liquor License
14. Manure Management Plan Updates
15. Building/Grounds
a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote
b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning
16. 2024-2027 Agreement between Worth County, Iowa (Sheriff’s Office) and Iowa AFSCME Council 61
17. Peter Hill, Vision Financial – Employee Retirement Fund Options
18. Water System Improvement Project
a.Jason Petersburg, P.E./Veenstra & Kimm Inc. – Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Resolution
#2024-12 setting the bid letting and public hearing date
19. WINN-WORTH BETCO
20. EMS Continued Discussion
21. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
22. Budget Update/Discussion
23. Department Head Discussion
24. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
25. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
26. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City –
11:30 A.M.
b. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – April 8 – 10:00 A.M.
c. Meeting to Set Public Hearing Date to Adopt FY25 Budget – April 8 – 10:30 A.M.
d. Public Hearing – on Proposed Action to Institute Proceedings to Enter into a Loan Agreement and to
Borrow Money – April 8 – 9:00 A.M.
e. Public Hearing – Establishment of the Southeast Worth County EMS District – April 15 – 9:00 A.M.
f. Public Hearing – Establishment of the West Worth County EMS District – April 15 – 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn