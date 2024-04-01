Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/1/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the highlighted link above. the proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. 2024-11 Resolution to Cancel Public Hearing and Auction on April 1, 2024

6. Arlow Rugland – Proposed sale of a portion of the County’s property located in Section 30 Hartland Township,

Worth County, Iowa

7. Discussion/possible action – Hay ground at Water Tower Site

8. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

9. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

d. Nate Reffer, B & W Specialists – 2024 Quote for Spraying

10. Claims

11. Reports

12. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

13. Liquor License

14. Manure Management Plan Updates

15. Building/Grounds

a.Elevator maintenance/improvement quote

b.Discussion/possible action – contract services – windows, mowing, cleaning

16. 2024-2027 Agreement between Worth County, Iowa (Sheriff’s Office) and Iowa AFSCME Council 61

17. Peter Hill, Vision Financial – Employee Retirement Fund Options

18. Water System Improvement Project

a.Jason Petersburg, P.E./Veenstra & Kimm Inc. – Top of Iowa Water Main Extension Project – Approve Resolution

#2024-12 setting the bid letting and public hearing date

19. WINN-WORTH BETCO

20. EMS Continued Discussion

21. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

22. Budget Update/Discussion

23. Department Head Discussion

24. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

25. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

26. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City –

11:30 A.M.

b. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – April 8 – 10:00 A.M.

c. Meeting to Set Public Hearing Date to Adopt FY25 Budget – April 8 – 10:30 A.M.

d. Public Hearing – on Proposed Action to Institute Proceedings to Enter into a Loan Agreement and to

Borrow Money – April 8 – 9:00 A.M.

e. Public Hearing – Establishment of the Southeast Worth County EMS District – April 15 – 9:00 A.M.

f. Public Hearing – Establishment of the West Worth County EMS District – April 15 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn