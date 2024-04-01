Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/1/24 (LIVE)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/687942757

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll change(s), consider Hancock County Secondary Roads IADOT FY2025 budget, consider Hancock County Secondary Roads IADOT FY2025 5-year construction program

9:35 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider pay estimates nos. 13, 14, and 15 for HVAC System Upgrade with Mechanical Air Systems, consider change order no. 2 for HVAC System Upgrade

9:45 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for painting of Law Enforcement Center

Review and discuss budgeted projects for FY2024 and timelines for projects

9:55 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider appointment to NIACOG Housing Trust Fund Board

10:00 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, discuss Drainage Infrastructure Locate Agreement

10:15 a.m. Consider claims

10:30 a.m. Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item