David Glenn Lange, 74, of rural Goodell, IA, passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, on Thursday, March 28, 2024, as a result of injuries received in an auto accident.

Visitation will be held at Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main Street, Klemme, IA, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8, 2024, at 10:30 AM, at the Klemme United Methodist Church with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Interment will be at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme with military rites provided by American Legion Post 625.

Born July 5, 1949, in Mason City, Iowa to Glenn Albert and Lois (Pringnitz) Lange, David grew up on the family farm with three siblings: Larry, Janet and Gerald, and with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends nearby. He attended rural school at Twin Lakes #5 and graduated from Klemme High School in 1967.

From 1969-1971, David honorably served his country as a wireman in the First Battalion, 9th Infantry Headquarters, stationed in Korea. During this time, he was exposed to Agent Orange, which impacted his health for many years. At the conclusion of his service, her returned to the family farm where he raised two daughters, Bethany and Melanie. In addition to farm operations, David worked for a time at BMD in Klemme and EATON in Belmond. Through the years, he was active in a variety of clubs, including 4-H, Indian Lake Bow Hunters Club, North Iowa Beekeepers Club, and the Klemme Legion.

David was a naturalist at heart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting, massive gardens and was an avid beekeeper for over 50 years. He recognized the importance of biodiversity by becoming and early member of the Seed Savers Exchange hosting a herd of White Park cattle and raising Bison. He often studied fruit tree catalogs, always planning what he would grow next. One of his favorite pastimes was viewing the land from 500 feet in the air from his powered parachute. He followed the activities of his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their events. He was knowledgeable in many areas and always enjoyed a good joke. His phone calls to check-in with friends and family will be missed by all.

David was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Larry and Gerald.

He will be remembered for his big heart that he shared with friends and family. He truly loved each of them. Daavid is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Bethany (Matthew) Reineke of Estherville, IA; Melanie (David) Rogotzke of Ames, IA; grandchildren: Isaac Reinke, Ella Rogotzke, and Moriah Reineke; sister Janet (Robert) Abele of Garner, IA; sister-in-law Betty Lange of Garner, IA; aunts and an uncle, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He leaves behind his special companion, Ghost.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the North Iowa Beekeepers Club 1123 North Tennessee Place, Mason City, IA 50401 or to the Klemme American Legion Post #625 in care of Commander Terry Kaduce, 1573 Taft Ave., Klemme, IA 50449.