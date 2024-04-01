Treasurer Roby Smith Kicks Off Financial Literacy Month

April is Financial Literacy Month, and State Treasurer Roby Smith is encouraging all Iowans to strengthen their financial education skills. “There’s always something to learn to enhance our financial well-being. This year, my office has been working hard to find resources that are educational and engaging for Iowans from ages 3 to 103,” Smith said. “From book lists to lesson plans to financial calculators to games, there’s something for everyone.”

As part of the month’s celebration, Smith is encouraging parents, guardians and educators to check out the Financial Education and Empowerment resources on his website. “I am committed to providing Iowans with financial information and educational tools,” added Smith. “Learning financial skills is for everyone, no matter your age. With lots of fresh activities and resources, we have you covered with topics including saving goals, earnings, borrowing, credit and more. My hope is these resources will help Iowans incorporate financial education conversations and skills in a fun and engaging manner.”

Join the Treasurer on Facebook, Instagram and X for information about various financial education topics and to stay up-to-date with all areas of the Treasurer’s Office.