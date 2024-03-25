Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/25/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Brittney Howieson requesting use of Courtyard for Family Fun Night on June 7 th and

Festival in The Park on June 8 th .

7. 9:15 a.m. Angela Wesselink to update the board on Child Abuse Prevention month.

8. Jeremy Abbas, Planning and Zoning Coordinator

a. Review and possibly act on Ordinance #67 an amendment to Ordinance #64

changing a parcel of land from agriculture to commercial/industrial.

9. Tonee Nicholas, Assessor to present slough bill applications to allow/disallow.

10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer.

a. Secondary Roads update

11. Old Business.

12. New Business.

13. Update on meetings.