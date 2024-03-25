Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/25/24 (LIVE)

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link highlighted above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

Consider amending motion from March 18, 2024 meeting regarding the second reading of An Ordinance Readopting Portions of the Existing Hancock County Code, and Repealing Ordinance 28

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Videoconference with Mechanical Air Systems and Modus Engineering, re: update on HVAC project

9:30 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: discuss and possibly consider quote for painting of Law Enforcement Center

9:40 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:50 a.m. Deb Engstler, Treasurer, re: consider assignment of county held tax sale certificate # 130311

10:00 a.m. Videoconference with Brian Yung, Johnson, Mulholland, Cochrane, Cochrane, Yung & Engler,

re: discuss Hancock County Policies, Procedures, and Conditions for Landowner Projects

involving Crossing Easements, discuss Drainage Infrastructure Locate Agreement

10:25 a.m. Consider class C retail alcohol license with outdoor service for Hillside Golf & Dining, LLC

10:30 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, discuss and possibly consider quote for spraying of drainage district ditches in Hancock County

10:40 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider dental and vision rates for FY2024-2025, discuss and possibly consider employee’s contribution to dental and vision insurance for FY2024-2025

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item