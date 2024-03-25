Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/25/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The meeting can be viewed by clicking on the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

6. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

d. Sign contracts for work on DDs #14 & #34

7. Claims

8. Reports

9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

10. Liquor License

11. Hay Lease

12. Aramark Service Agreement

13. Discussion – Beer Garden during 2024 Worth County Fair

14. Set date to hold Public Hearing concerning the Establishment of the Southeast Worth County EMS District and West Worth County EMS District

15. 2024-2027 Agreement between Worth County, Iowa (Sheriff’s Office) and Iowa AFSCME Council 61

16. Water System Improvement Project

17. WINN-WORTH BETCO

18. EMS Continued Discussion

19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

20. Budget Update/Discussion

21. Department Head Discussion

22. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

23. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

24. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City – 11:30 A.M.

b. Mike Galloway, Department Head Meeting regarding HF718 Impacts on County Government – March 25

– District Court Room – 1:00 P.M.

c. Public Hearing – Proposed Sale of County Property – April 1 – 9:00 A.M.

d. Public Hearing – Auction of County Property – April 1 – 10:00 A.M.

e. Peter Hill, Vision Financial – Employee Retirement Fund Options – April 1

f. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – April 8 – 10:00 A.M.

g. Meeting to Set Public Hearing Date to Adopt FY25 Budget – April 8 – 10:30 A.M.

h. Public Hearing – on Proposed Action to Institute Proceedings to Enter into a Loan Agreement and to Borrow Money – April 8 – 9:00 A.M.

Adjourn