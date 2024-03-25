Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/25/24 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The meeting can be viewed by clicking on the highlighted link above. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
6. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
d. Sign contracts for work on DDs #14 & #34
7. Claims
8. Reports
9. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
10. Liquor License
11. Hay Lease
12. Aramark Service Agreement
13. Discussion – Beer Garden during 2024 Worth County Fair
14. Set date to hold Public Hearing concerning the Establishment of the Southeast Worth County EMS District and West Worth County EMS District
15. 2024-2027 Agreement between Worth County, Iowa (Sheriff’s Office) and Iowa AFSCME Council 61
16. Water System Improvement Project
17. WINN-WORTH BETCO
18. EMS Continued Discussion
19. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
20. Budget Update/Discussion
21. Department Head Discussion
22. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
23. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
24. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City – 11:30 A.M.
b. Mike Galloway, Department Head Meeting regarding HF718 Impacts on County Government – March 25
– District Court Room – 1:00 P.M.
c. Public Hearing – Proposed Sale of County Property – April 1 – 9:00 A.M.
d. Public Hearing – Auction of County Property – April 1 – 10:00 A.M.
e. Peter Hill, Vision Financial – Employee Retirement Fund Options – April 1
f. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – April 8 – 10:00 A.M.
g. Meeting to Set Public Hearing Date to Adopt FY25 Budget – April 8 – 10:30 A.M.
h. Public Hearing – on Proposed Action to Institute Proceedings to Enter into a Loan Agreement and to Borrow Money – April 8 – 9:00 A.M.
Adjourn