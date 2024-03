Jessica I. Parcel, age 72, of Mason City, IA. died, March 22, 2024.

Public funeral services will be Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Belmond United Church of Christ at 3:30 PM.

Public visitation will be from 1-2:30 PM at the church on Saturday followed by a time of fellowship and then the funeral service. Burial will be at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery-Van Meter, IA, on Monday, April 1st.

Andrews Funeral Homes, handling funeral arrangements.