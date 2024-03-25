William G. “Bill” Bosch, 81, of Clarion, formerly of Houston, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at his home in Clarion.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bill Bosch will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake Officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, prior to Mass, beginning with a Rosary at 9:00 AM.

Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Mound Prairie Cemetery in Houston, Minnesota. A motorcade to the cemetery of hot rods, street rods and other classic cars is being planned, with a gathering place and time to be announced.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233