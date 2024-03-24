Wright County Board to Meet Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday and you can view the meeting live on kiow.com and b1031.com beginning at 9am. They will first hear from Brittney Howieson requesting use of Courthouse Courtyard for Family Fun Night on June 7th and Festival in The Park on June 8th. The at 9:15 a.m. Angela Wesselink will update the board on Child Abuse Prevention month.

Wright County Planning and Zoning Coordinator Jeremy Abbas will ask the board to review and possibly act on Ordinance #67 which is an amendment to Ordinance #64 changing a parcel of land from agriculture to commercial/industrial.

The board will also hear about issues with secondary roads and drainage issues throughout the county.