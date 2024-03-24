Worth Board to Discuss Establishing EMS Districts

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live on kiow.com and b1031.com. The board will hear from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm on the current state of the secondary roads. They will also get a report on current drainage projects and issues.

With the Worth County Fair just a few months away, the board will discuss the possibility of a beer garden at the fair. This will be followed by a discussion on the establishment of the Southeast Worth County EMS District and West Worth County EMS District.The board has already given the Forest City EMS Service money to cover the western portions of the county, but now the board looks to establish a district. The board will set a date to hold a public hearing on the matter.

The board will also discuss issues around the Water System Improvement Project, PeopleService – Water/Waste Water, and the upcoming fiscal year 2025 budget.