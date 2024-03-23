North Iowa Outdoors: NWF’s Mayors Monarch Pledge is now accepting pledges for 2024

The Mayors Monarch Pledge is a program created by the National Wildlife Federation to inspire mayors and their communities to take positive conservation action for Monarch Butterflies and all pollinators. Taking the pledge helps the dwindling Monarch Butterfly population. In recent years the Monarch Butterfly population has plummeted at an alarming rate. Both the western and eastern monarch populations have seen significant declines in the past few decades. Less than one percent of the western monarch population remains, while the eastern population has fallen by as much as ninety percent.

By taking the pledge, a community signs up to make their city a friendlier place for monarchs, making sure city ordinances support pollinators and plants and engaging in habitat creation. They also pledge to have fun! They could put on a monarch festival or host a community art project that celebrates the monarch and their habitat. A full list of actions cities can choose from is on the National Wildlife Federation’s webpage.

Iowa Cities Taking the Pledge

While several Iowa communities have made the Mayors Monarch Pledge in the past there are currently no Iowa towns or cities that have signed on yet in 2024. Lets change that! We know that Iowans love the monarch butterfly, so let’s show that love by making sure city administrators know about the pledge!

How to take the Pledge

Are you a city official or Mayor? Or maybe just a community resident who would like to encourage your city leaders to consider signing the pledge? Head to https://www.nwf.org/ MayorsMonarchPledge to find more information on what it means to take the pledge and how to take the pledge. The DEADLINE to sign on is March 31, 2024!