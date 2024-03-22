2024-25 Forest City School Year Four-Year-Old Preschool Registration Now Open

The Forest City School District announces that four-year-old Preschool registration for the 2024-25 school year is now open. Interested parents and guardians can learn about four-year-old preschool and complete the online registration process by visiting the district’s website, www.forestcity.k12.ia.us/ schools/preschool.

Four-year-old Preschool is free to students. Students who are age 4 on or before September 15, 2024, are eligible to attend. Students attend half days on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Free transportation is available to and from a destination.

Parents and guardians are asked to complete the online registration process by May 5, 2024. On Monday, May 6, a preschool introduction meeting for parents and guardians only will be held at the Elementary School from 5-5:45 p.m. During the meeting, parents/guardians will meet the teachers and learn about the preschool schedule.

Preschool classroom assignments and a link to sign up for preschool home visits will be mailed to families at the beginning of July. Students will meet their teachers during parent-student-teacher conferences that will be held on August 19 and 20. The first day for preschool students is August 27, 2024.