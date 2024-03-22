HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Area seniors set to compete one last time

North Iowa Area Community College will once again host the senior all-star basketball games in 2024. The all-stars from area schools will compete on Sunday, with the boys game set for 1:00 PM and the girls game to follow at 3:00 PM.

GIRLS ROSTERS

BLUE TEAM:

Jenna Pringnitz (Garner-Hayfield/Ventura)

Reggi Spotts (Mason City)

Jaelyn Falls (Mason City)

Jayce Weiner (Newman Catholic)

Sidney Squier (Newman Catholic)

Emma Anderson (Forest City)

Zoey Holmes (Forest City)

Chloe Costello (Northwood-Kensett)

Coach: Curt Klaahsen.

GOLD TEAM:

Grett Gouge (GHV)

Aly Derr (GHV)

Grace Berding (Mason City)

Kelsey McDonough (Mason City)

Miriam Beenken (North Iowa)

Kenna Hemann (Newman Catholic)

Jaden Jerome (Forest City)

Madalynn Hanson (Northwood-Kensett)

Coach: Tom Kirby.

BOYS ROSTERS

BLUE TEAM:

Javont Folland (Central Springs)

Tyke Remster (St. Ansgar)

Tommy Miller (Forest City)

Tucker Heeran (Hampton-Dumont/CAL)

Gavin Meader (Hampton-Dumont/CAL)

Brody Walton (Hampton-Dumont/CAL)

Max Knudsen (Osage)

Greg Smith (Forest City)

Carson Grady (Central Springs)

Dylan Ditzel (Clear Lake)

Gavin Anderson (Clear Lake)

Hunter Hillman (St. Ansgar)

Scott Harr (Hampton-Dumont/CAL)

Lance Helming (Lake Mills)

Eli Menke (Lake Mills)

Coach: Jason Squier

GOLD TEAM:

Keenan Wiley (Charles City)

Jack Hansen (Charles City)

Jeb Wandro (Charles City)

Logan Eide (Mason City)

Marshawn Taylor (Rockford)

Evan Hinders (West Hancock)

Brayden Miller (Mason City)

Caleb VanLaere (Newman Catholic)

Toby Kesten (Newman Catholic)

Cayde Eberling (West Fork)

Sage Suntken (West Fork)

Aiden Hawe (GHV)

Nic Groven (Rockford)

Michael Heit (Rockford)

Brady Austin (North Butler)

Gavin Cronk (West Fork)

Hunter Rademaker (North Butler)

Coach: Trent Trask.