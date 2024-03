HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Clear Lake wins, Bethany Warren breaks long jump record at NIIC

On Thursday afternoon, Clear Lake hosted the 2024 North Iowa Indoor Championship at the Clear Lake Athletics & Wellness Center. The Lions roared back after Forest City started the meet with the lead to win by nine points over the Indians.

TEAM SCORES

Clear Lake 120

Forest City 111

Algona 80.5

Saint Ansgar 76.5

HD-CAL 36

Lake Mills, Nevada 35

CGD 21

Webster City 20

Central Springs 17

GHV 13

Event Top-3

1600 Meter Relay

1st – Forest City

2nd – Saint Ansgar

3rd – Central Springs

4×800

1st – Algona

2nd – Clear Lake

3rd – Nevada

Long Jump

1st – Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake 19-00.25 (ties Clear Lake’s school record)

2nd – Bethany Warren, Forest City 16-04.25 (new Forest City school record)

3rd – Jessa Swearingen, Forest City 15-10.25

High Jump

1st – Makayla Beisel, CGD

2nd – Madison Wheig, Algona

3rd – Brylee Wynia, Saint Ansgar

– Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills

400m

1st – Zoey Holmes, Forest City

2nd- Lila Powers, Saint Ansgar

3rd – Emma Anderson, Forest City

Shot Put

1st – Charlee Morton, HD-CAL

2nd – Kayla Buscher, Algona

3rd – Taylor Schween, Clear Lake

1500 M

1st -Addie Doughan, Clear Lake

2nd – Mara Davis, Algona

3rd – Brooke Axmear, Nevada

60m Hurdles

1st – Isabelle Janssen, IFA

2nd – Kenzie Peterson, Saint Ansgar

3rd – Mikayla Beisel, CGD

60m

1st – Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake

2nd – Natalie Johnson, Algona

3rd – Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills

800m

1st – Bethany Warren, Forest City

2nd – Paige Prazak, Central Springs

3rd – Charli Dodds, Algona

200m

1st – Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake

2nd – Mariah Michels, Saint Ansgar

3rd -Emersyn McGrath, Clear Lake

Shuttle Hurdle

1st – Saint Ansgar

2nd – HD-CAL

3rd – Forest City

4×200

1st – Forest City

2nd – Lake Mills

3rd – Algona

3000m

1st -Addie Doughan, Clear Lake

2nd – Lydia Maas, HD-CAL

3rd – Becca Steinbron, Clear Lake

4×400

1st Forest City

2nd – Saint Ansgar

3rd – Clear Lake