Ernst Calls on the Biden Administration to Increase Agricultural Exports

During National Agriculture Week, Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is calling out the Biden administration’s failure to prioritize trade.

Ernst joined her colleagues in urging U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack to increase U.S. agricultural exports and improve the competitiveness of U.S. products abroad.

“We expect trade to fluctuate in response to macroeconomic factors and market conditions,” wrote the senators. “However, the current sharp decline in U.S. agricultural exports is directly attributable to and exacerbated by an unambitious U.S. trade strategy that is failing to meaningfully expand market access or reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade. While the Biden administration continually refuses to pursue traditional free trade agreements, China, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and others continue to ink trade pacts that diminish American export opportunities and global economic influence.”

“Diminishing access to foreign agricultural markets for U.S. industries creates significant economic headwinds and jeopardizes the livelihoods of more than one million American workers, farmers, and ranchers, as well as millions more U.S. jobs throughout the export supply chain,” they concluded.

