Sunday Talk: Rowley on Committee Work

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThis week in the Senate we continued our work on bills received from the House. This process is key to getting the bill ready for floor debate through discussion and amendment if necessary. Three of the committees I serve on, Judiciary, Commerce, and Workforce, all met.\r\n\r\nThis week in Commerce Committee we passed HF2401 which addresses PBMs or Pharmacy Benefit Managers. PBMs are companies that manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurance companies. PBMs have an impact on drug pricing and all our pharmacies in our state, especially our smaller communities. This bill addresses spread pricing, appeals and disputes, wholesale distribution, and reverse auction services. The components of this bill also provide a huge benefit to Iowa businesses by creating a pass-through pricing model that will ensure Iowa businesses who are paying for their employee\u2019s health benefit plan will receive applicable rebates and coupons owed them based off prescriptions filled on their employee\u2019s behalf. This bill also supports our pharmacists who work very hard to provide their customers with expert service, professionalism, strong customer relationships, and the products we can rely on.\r\n\r\nAnother bill SF 2349 passed off the floor recently and has caught statewide attention. This bill relates to defense subpoenas in criminal cases. It provides protection for a victim of a crime in the event the defense counsel subpoenas the personal or private information of the crime victim, a witness, or any other person.\r\n\r\nThis bill puts guardrails on the defense subpoena powers by providing a process where a defendant or counsel shall not issue any subpoena for documents, or other evidence except upon application to the court. For a subpoena to be granted by the court there must be a compelling \u201cneed\u201d for the evidence sought, and it cannot include the private information of the victim. Private information means information where a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, including but not limited to information requiring a search warrant, nonpublic electronic communications, and personal information immaterial to the prosecution.\r\n\r\nRecently I\u2019ve been asked how SF 2349 relates to the recent charges of illegal gambling involving student athletes. It doesn\u2019t appear they have much in common at all. One reason being, this bill was first introduced last session in 2023, well before the gambling incident occurred. Secondly, even under this bill most defense subpoenas would still be granted by the court as this bill is a tool to argue against inappropriate requests. Thirdly, this bill addresses private information. The state of Iowa requires an individual to complete an application for gambling online. That applicant shares their information voluntarily by completing the form and agreeing to how that information may be used, publicly or otherwise.\r\n\r\nIn contrast, this bill guards against prying into a victim\u2019s private life and their personal information which can amount to a fishing expedition to find personal information (pictures, posts, social media) to discredit a victim. SF 2349 is a bill to protect Iowan\u2019s privacy and their private information.\r\n\r\nNow that the second legislative deadline has passed (second funnel) we will be focusing on floor debate, Governor Reynolds's appointees to boards and commissions for review, and budgets. There is still much to do before the 90th\u00a0General Assembly ends. I want to thank you for your emails, your interest, and your support throughout this session!\r\n\r\nThis week it was a pleasure visiting with Neal and Mike Norland at last week\u2019s forum in Emmetsburg. I also enjoyed visiting with Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative and Heartland Power Cooperative on REC Day at the Capitol. Thanks to all the members of ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) who came down to the rotunda on ISAC County Day!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIowa Lakes Electric Cooperative\r\nFrom left to right: Jen Sievert (Vice President of Customer and Corporate Relations), Crystal Pluth (Director), Ryan Craig (President and CEO), and Neal Heldt (Director)\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFuture forums are:\r\n\r\n \tMarch 16th at 10:00 a.m. - Estherville Public Library\r\n \tMarch 23rd at 9:00 a.m. - Spencer (Eggs & Issues) - Chamber of Commerce\r\n \tMarch 23rd at 11:00 a.m. - Okoboji - Tweeters Restaurant\r\n\r\nThe best way to contact me is email at\u00a0dave.rowley@legis.iowa.gov\u00a0or by cell (712) 330-5596.\u00a0 Have a great week!\r\n\r\nSenator Dave Rowley, District 5\r\nServing: Clay (Partial), Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n