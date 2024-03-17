Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Sanctuary Cities

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: Holding sanctuary cities accountable, my vote to protect Americans from Chinese surveillance, and my upcoming Military Academy Day in Fort Dodge. That and more \u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHOLDING SANCTUARY CITIES ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS\r\n\r\nSanctuary cities directly contradict the rule of law in our country and encourage illegal immigration. We are now hearing reports that sanctuary cities are actively releasing criminal illegal immigrants from jail even when federal law enforcement has ordered that these criminals remain in prison. These reckless policies threaten the safety of our kids, our families, and our communities.

I helped send a letter to President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas requesting clear answers as to why sanctuary cities are blatantly ignoring the orders of law enforcement and instead releasing criminal illegal immigrants back on to our streets. The American people deserve answers, and our communities deserve better.

We can start by banning sanctuary cities and holding illegal immigrants accountable for their actions. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped send a letter - led by U.S. Rep. MY VOTE FOR THE TAX RELIEF FOR AMERICAN FAMILIES AND WORKERS ACT

Inflation, housing costs, and supply chain risks are all real threats to our economy.

That's why I voted for the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, which will help grow our economy and lower costs for our families, farmers, and businesses.

CHECKING OUT NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGY

On Tuesday, I kicked off my morning learning about new technologies in the healthcare space that allow people — especially in rural areas — to access the high-quality care that they need.

As a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, I'm working to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for our families.

MEETING WITH RABBI DOVID HOFSTEDTER

Earlier this week, I had the pleasure of meeting with Rabbi Dovid Hofstedter, a philanthropist and leader of the Orthodox Jewish community.

I will always stand with Israel!

PROTECTING AMERICANS FROM CHINESE DATA COLLECTION AND SURVEILLANCE

As a father of four, I believe that TikTok is a serious threat to our national security, our economy, and the wellbeing of our kids. We know that TikTok's parent company – ByteDance – is largely controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, which directly exposes Americans to Chinese data collection, surveillance, cyberattacks, and propaganda.

That's why I voted for the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act.

This legislation will protect Americans from unlawful data collection, keep our children safe from Chinese influence, and prevent other adversaries like North Korea, Iran, and Russia from using apps to spy on Americans and steal personal information. I proudly support this effort to protect our kids and stop China's mission to destabilize our country. Randy Feenstra voted Wednesday for a bill that could potentially ban the TikTok app because it is controlled by China. The measure passed on a 352-65 vote and now goes to the Senate. GRAND OPENING OF BECK ENGINEERING'S NEW LOCATION IN ORANGE CITY

Today, my Agriculture and Manufacturing Liaison — Wes — attended the grand opening of Beck Engineering's new location in Orange City.

Thanks to our low taxes and strong community support, Iowa is a great place to do business!

MY WORK ON THE FARM BILL

With inflation hurting our farmers and China targeting our farmland, it is even more urgent that we pass a strong Farm Bill for American agriculture.

We must open new export markets for our producers, strengthen crop insurance, ban China from buying our farmland, and protect our country from foreign animal disease.

I will always be a strong voice for our hardworking farmers and producers across Iowa.

CROSSROADS OF CRAWFORD COUNTY CELEBRATION OF LIFE EVENT

I'm glad that my Regional Director based out of Council Bluffs — Abby — could attend Crossroads of Crawford County's Celebration of Life event in Denison.

I'll always stand up for innocent life and defend our pregnancy resource centers from President Biden's efforts to defund them.

ONE LAST THING: MY MILITARY ACADEMY DAY IN FORT DODGE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER!

Our military is the strongest fighting force in the world due to the service and sacrifice of the brave men and women who wear the uniform and defend our freedoms. We can never adequately thank our troops for risking their own lives to protect our communities and our nation.

I encourage any student interested in applying to one of our nation's military academies to attend my Military Academy Day in Fort Dodge, which will be held at Iowa Central Community College in Room 133 of the Greehey Building on Thursday April 4th from 4:30 PM CT to 7:00 PM CT. This will be a unique opportunity to hear directly from representatives from each of the academies and learn more about the application process.

Please reach out to Jim Oberhelman, who is my U.S. Military Academy Coordinator, at 515-302-7060 for more information! MY WEEKLY COLUMN: PRESIDENT BIDEN'S $7.3-TRILLION BUDGET IS A RECIPE FOR DISASTER

President Biden's $7.3-trillion budget proposal continues his administration's reckless spending policies that fueled 40-year-high inflation and left American families with less money in their pockets. This bloated budget would raise taxes on our families, farmers, and businesses to the tune of $5.5 trillion and balloon our national debt to $45 trillion in a decade. It would also leave our country with a $1.8-trillion budget deficit for Fiscal Year 2025.

Our national debt is increasing by $1 trillion about every 100 days and American families are spending an extra $1,000 every month to keep up with rising prices at the gas station and the grocery store compared to just three years ago. That's why we cannot continue to print money out of thin air, borrow money that we can't afford, and spend money that we don't have.

As a strong, fiscal conservative, it is my mission to end wasteful government spending and finally balance our budget to build a stronger and more prosperous economy for our children and grandchildren. CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY

Do you think that TikTok is a threat to our national security?

LAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you think that we should hire more border patrol agents?

Yes - 80%

No - 13%

Unsure/Indifferent - 7% Rep. Randy Feenstra