Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Sanctuary Cities

HOLDING SANCTUARY CITIES ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS

Sanctuary cities directly contradict the rule of law in our country and encourage illegal immigration. We are now hearing reports that sanctuary cities are actively releasing criminal illegal immigrants from jail even when federal law enforcement has ordered that these criminals remain in prison. These reckless policies threaten the safety of our kids, our families, and our communities.

I helped send a letter to President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas requesting clear answers as to why sanctuary cities are blatantly ignoring the orders of law enforcement and instead releasing criminal illegal immigrants back on to our streets. The American people deserve answers, and our communities deserve better.

We can start by banning sanctuary cities and holding illegal immigrants accountable for their actions.