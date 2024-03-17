Harper Receives Deferred Judgement on Possession Charges

Dominique Harper of Rochester was granted a deferred judgment for “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Iowa State Patrol October 19, 2023.

Harper will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years and must complete a substance abuse evaluation and follow through all recommended treatment. Harper was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $250.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs.