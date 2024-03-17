Dickens Sentenced on Theft Charges

Jennifer Dickens of Rochester pled guilty to “Theft in the 2nd Degree,” a Class D Felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department in November of 2022. Dickens was sentenced to fifteen years in prison with the sentence suspended. Dickens will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of five years and shall return to the sober living facility once released from jail.

Dickens was also sentenced to thirty days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay court appointed attorney fees and court costs for a probation violation. Dickens will remain on probation to the Department of Corrections.