Take the Safe Route Home This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

Iowans who have too much Saint Patrick’s Day cheer can get a safe ride home through Monday morning. AAA Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says the motor club is offering its free, statewide Tow to Go service for members and non-members across Iowa this weekend.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau says during March of last year, there were 26 traffic fatalities on Iowa’s roads and almost 40-percent of those happened the week of St. Patrick’s Day. Ortner says this service provides an alternative to anyone who may’ve imbibed too much.

In its 26 years, he says Tow to Go has taken more than 30-thousand impaired drivers safely home. The number to call is 1-855-TOW-2-GO.