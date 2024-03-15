Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Announce Store Closures

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have announced the possible closures of over 600 stores. The process may take several years to complete but it will be determined through the expiration of leases.

The Forest City and Britt stores have not been named as part of the closure process. Both stores are fairly new to the area and the Britt location is the flagship store of the industrial park being the only store in the park. No specific store locations have been announced either.

Family Dollar was recently purchased by Dollar Tree Inc. in 2015 for $8.5 billion. This encompassed all of the nearly 8,000 stores for Family Dollar nationwide including in 48 cities in Iowa. Dollar Tree on the other hand has twice as many stores nationwide and Canada with 61 cities in Iowa having at least one store.