Betty D. (Marshall) Fibikar, 97, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Colonial Manor of Elma.

Memorial services for Betty Fibikar will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Clarion United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West, in Clarion, with Stan Watne officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

